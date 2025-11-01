Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give Cineplex (TSE:CGX) a C$14.00 Price Target

Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on Cineplex (TSE:CGXFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.35.

Cineplex Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$12.64 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$801.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.19.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

