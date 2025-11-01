Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give Cineplex (TSE:CGX) a C$14.00 Price Target

Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGX

Cineplex Trading Up 1.5%

Cineplex Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$12.64 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$801.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.19.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.