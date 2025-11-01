Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$0.15

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$18.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
