Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$29.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Canada lowered Spin Master from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.63.
Spin Master Stock Down 1.8%
Spin Master Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.44%.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush).
