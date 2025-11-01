Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $182.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $208.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC set a $198.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.07. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $149.47 and a 1 year high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

