Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $223.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $234.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $197.02 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

