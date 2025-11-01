Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $149.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,187.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,458,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,970,000 after acquiring an additional 271,531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 504,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

