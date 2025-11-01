Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates C$26.00 Price Target for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)

Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.32.
Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.
