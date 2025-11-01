Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.86.

NYSE:RCL opened at $286.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

