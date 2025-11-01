Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7%

META opened at $648.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $738.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

