Sandisk’s (SNDK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

SNDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $50.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.19.

Sandisk Stock Up 1.8%

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $199.33 on Wednesday. Sandisk has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $209.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -343.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,815,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,480,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,770,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,416,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,546,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

