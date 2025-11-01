Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,705 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.01. The company has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.