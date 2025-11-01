Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 5.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $311.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

