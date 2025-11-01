Scotiabank Comments on Propel’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PRL)

Get Propel alerts:

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Propel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Propel’s FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Propel from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cormark raised shares of Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PRL opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. Propel has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $995.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

