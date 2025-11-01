Scotiabank Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.30.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$55.40 and a twelve month high of C$70.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.64. The stock has a market cap of C$23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Christopher Lee acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$991,045.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$991,045.60. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Also, insider Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.42 per share, with a total value of C$604,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,187,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$494,703,371.64. This represents a 0.12% increase in their position. Insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,967 in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

