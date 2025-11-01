Scotiabank Has Bullish Estimate for TSE:WPM FY2025 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.
WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$149.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$144.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.50.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of WPM opened at C$135.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.94. The stock has a market cap of C$61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.91. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$79.88 and a one year high of C$160.44.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
