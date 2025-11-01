Scotiabank Has Bullish Outlook for TFPM FY2025 Earnings

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.76 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFPM. Zacks Research upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.0575 dividend. This is an increase from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 69.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $15,179,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.