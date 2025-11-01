Scotiabank Has Optimistic Outlook of WPM FY2025 Earnings

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $96.61 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

