Scotiabank Has Positive Forecast for TSE:OR FY2025 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Scotiabank has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.86.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of OR opened at C$45.00 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$25.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.85. The firm has a market cap of C$8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
