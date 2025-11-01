SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SMHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital lowered SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. SEACOR Marine has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.89 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEACOR Marine will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 56.0% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 845,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 303,537 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 113.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 238,509 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 19.5% during the second quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

