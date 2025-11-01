Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.18.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $255.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.88. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $280.35.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total value of $3,004,942.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. The trade was a 60.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,447.60. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 45,090 shares of company stock worth $9,759,648 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

