Short Interest in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP) Decreases By 40.3%

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,400 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.50 and a beta of 1.40. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Electrification ETF

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF by 277.4% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the second quarter worth $193,000.

The Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X US Electrification index. The fund tracks market-cap selected and weighted index of US listed companies in developed markets involved in the industry of electrification. This includes companies involved in conventional and alternative electricity, and smart grid technologies.

