Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Expands By 89.2%

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,160,000 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the September 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IXHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Incannex Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incannex Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Incannex Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Incannex Healthcare stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Incannex Healthcare Inc. ( NASDAQ:IXHL Free Report ) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 1.17% of Incannex Healthcare worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Incannex Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $131.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 7.50.

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

