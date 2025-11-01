Short Interest in Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV) Grows By 86.8%

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the September 30th total of 760,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Innventure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Innventure

Innventure Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of INV stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Innventure has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 20,429.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%.

Insider Transactions at Innventure

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 10,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $56,413.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,173,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,211.45. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $437,147.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,092,110 shares in the company, valued at $23,628,961.20. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,081. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Innventure by 144.3% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innventure during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innventure by 60.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innventure by 937.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Innventure by 899.9% during the second quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 143,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 129,321 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innventure

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.