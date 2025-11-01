Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) Grows By 89.0%

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,100 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Price Performance

SSG opened at $7.27 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 2.00% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors



