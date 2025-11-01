Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Increases By 89.6%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,100 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Puma to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baader Bank lowered shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Puma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

