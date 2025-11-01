Short Interest in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Rises By 187.9%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 243,000 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the September 30th total of 84,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,935,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,935,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

