Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Decreases By 44.0%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIHS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senmiao Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Senmiao Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Senmiao Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Senmiao Technology stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 211.61% and a negative net margin of 95.43%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

