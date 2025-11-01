Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Declines By 40.0%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WesBanco stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
