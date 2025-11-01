Short Interest in XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Decreases By 40.5%

XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 773,900 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XBP opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. XBP Global has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter.

Director Randal T. Klein purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XBP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XBP Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of XBP Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

