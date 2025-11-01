SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

