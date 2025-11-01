Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 939,400 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the September 30th total of 500,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTA. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

CTA opened at $27.23 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

