Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NMB) Short Interest Up 87.2% in October

Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,800 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify National Muni Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simplify National Muni Bond ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.61% of Simplify National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Simplify National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NMB stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Simplify National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

About Simplify National Muni Bond ETF

The Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that predominantly invests in investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds while utilizing a multi-asset option spread writing strategy. The fund seeks to provide income, and secondarily, capital appreciation.

