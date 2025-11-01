Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO) Shares Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 64,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 266,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

About Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V)

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

