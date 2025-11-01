Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWX. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $116,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,032,604 shares in the company, valued at $470,000,177.64. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 8,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 21.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.