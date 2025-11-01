Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $27.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 84,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 191,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 56,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

