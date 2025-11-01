Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$120.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins set a C$149.00 target price on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.36.

Cargojet Stock Up 1.0%

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$69.60 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.52%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

