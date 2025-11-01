Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $236.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $252.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

NYSE WM opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $197.02 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $1,064,206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 444.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,206,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,728 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 15,782.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,603 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $333,089,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

