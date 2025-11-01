Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 1,904 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 8.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Arete lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

