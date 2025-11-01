Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stingray Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.58.
Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.
