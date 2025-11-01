Stride’s (LRN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $164.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Stride Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. Stride has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.07.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

