Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. KGI Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $311.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

