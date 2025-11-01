Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Up 89.2% in October

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the September 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,094.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

