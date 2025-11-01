Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,920 Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $461,730.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,700.85. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $790,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 685,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,450,920.32. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 407,868 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,884 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Vital Farms from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

