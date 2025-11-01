Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,314,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,514,000 after buying an additional 812,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,280,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 13.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,153,000 after buying an additional 155,999 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,257,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 416.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after buying an additional 940,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $568,162.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,528.88. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $59,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,395. This trade represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,298 shares of company stock worth $1,029,349 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.6%

HXL stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

