Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 418.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,686,000 after buying an additional 2,004,515 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,397,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,307,000 after acquiring an additional 499,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Autoliv by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 233,469 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management raised its position in Autoliv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 913,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autoliv by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 793,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,168,000 after purchasing an additional 91,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autoliv from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 target price on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.