Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 19,750 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 152.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 177,069 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 101,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

