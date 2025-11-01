Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 96.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

