Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 451 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 269.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,962,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,748,000 after buying an additional 2,161,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in StepStone Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In other news, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,985.20. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,000. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,060. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.99 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

