Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 705 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.66. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $76.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,420. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,852,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.