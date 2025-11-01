Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,257 The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 426.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Andersons during the second quarter worth $114,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $201,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Andersons Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.29). Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

